Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit rises 9.4 pct
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
November 10, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit rises 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 profit 634.3 mln dirhams vs 579.6 mln dirhams a yr ago

* Q3 revenue 1.18 bln dirhams vs 1.37 bln dirhams a yr ago

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties reported a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit made a profit of 634.3 million dirhams ($172.71 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement.

This compares with a profit of 579.6 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014. It had reported higher profits in eight of the preceding nine quarters.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 490.7 million dirhams.

Aldar’s third-quarter revenue was 1.18 billion dirhams. This was down from 1.37 billion dirhams a year earlier.

State-owned fund Mubadala Development Co holds a minority stake in Aldar, according to Reuters data.

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

