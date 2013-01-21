FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aldar/Sorouh entity sees no need for more govt financing - MD
January 21, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Aldar/Sorouh entity sees no need for more govt financing - MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The new entity created by the merger of Abu Dhabi property firms, Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, does not need further government financing, its incoming chairman said on Monday.

Abu Bakr Seddiqi al-Khoury, Sorouh’s current managing director, said the new firm will have 15 billion dirhams ($4.08 billion) in projected cash flow from government contracts and will use it to reduce debt of 13.4 billion dirhams over the next three years.

Speaking on a conference call, al-Khoury said there would also be job cuts as part of the all-share merger, which is still subject to shareholder approval. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Dinesh Nair; Writing by Amran Abocar)

