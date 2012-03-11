FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE developers Aldar, Sorouh eye state-backed merger
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 11, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

UAE developers Aldar, Sorouh eye state-backed merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Struggling Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties may merge with local rival Sorouh Real Estate in a possible government-back tie-up, the firms said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Aldar, which is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi and built the Yas Marina Formula One circuit, has been bailed out twice by the government over the past 18 months with rescue packages totalling some $10 billion.

The two are the No. 1 and 2 developers in the emirate, with the smaller Sorouh faring better than its bigger rival amid a property slump dating back to 2008.

Shares in both companies ended up 8 percent on the Abu Dhabi exchange on Sunday. The statement came after markets closed. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.