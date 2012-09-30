FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aldar, Sorouh merger news seen "within a month" - Sorouh exec
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Aldar, Sorouh merger news seen "within a month" - Sorouh exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A potential merger agreement between Abu Dhabi developers Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate is expected to be announced “within a month,” a senior Sorouh executive said on Sunday.

Indebted Aldar and Sorouh said in March they were in talks for a state-backed merger, creating a company with $15 billion in assets.

“We are moving (forward) in the process,” Sorouh’s Managing Director Abu Bakr Seddiqi al-Khoury told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

When asked the time schedule for a potential merger agreement, he said, “within a month.”

Aldar has relied heavily on the government over the past two years for funding. Abu Dhabi has spent more than $10 billion on the company, equivalent to the amount it deployed to rescue Dubai from a bond default in 2009. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.