Abu Dhabi's Aldar, Sorouh see merger closing by June 30
June 13, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Abu Dhabi's Aldar, Sorouh see merger closing by June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi property firms Aldar Properties PJSC and Sorouh Real Estate said the two companies expect to close their state-backed merger by June 30, pending a ministerial resolution approving the deal.

A three-month period for Sorouh creditors to object to the proposed merger has expired without any objections being raised, the two companies said in a joint bourse statement on Thursday.

The companies have applied for approval from Abu Dhabi’s Executive Council. Once the approval is granted, the two companies will apply for a ministerial resolution to approve the deal, they said. The resolution is expected to be issued between June 20 and June 30.

The boards of the state-linked rivals proposed a merger in January and the deal was expected to be completed by end-June.

