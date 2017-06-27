June 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc
said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic
migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in
a late-stage study.
Patients given the company's drug, eptinezumab, experienced
a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days
in both 300 mg and 100 mg dosages.
In the study, patients receiving the 300 mg dosage
experienced a reduction of 4.3 days from baseline in monthly
migraine days, while those on the 100 mg saw a reduction of 3.9
days. Patients on the placebo experienced an average of 3.2-day
reduction.
Migraine affects about 36 million Americans and is
considered the 6th most disabling disease in the world
characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate-to-severe
headaches accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivities to
light and sound.
Alder joins a crowded field of companies racing to develop a
new, more effective migraine treatment.
Apart from Alder, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly Co
and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are all
developing drugs to target calcitonin gene-related peptide, or
CGRP, a protein involved in pain-signaling during migraine.
Alder said it expects to complete enrollment later this year
in another late-stage trial testing patients with chronic
migraine.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)