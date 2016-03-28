FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alder BioPharma's migraine drug succeeds in mid-stage study
March 28, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Alder BioPharma's migraine drug succeeds in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its drug to prevent migraines had met the main goal in a keenly watched mid-stage study.

Four doses of the drug, ALD403, were tested against a placebo in patients suffering from chronic migraines.

The trial included patients who experienced 15 or more headache days per month, of which at least eight were assessed as migraine days.

The two highest doses - 300 mg and 100 mg - of the drug brought about a 75 percent reduction in migraine days in 33 percent and 31 percent of patients, respectively, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

