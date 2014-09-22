FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lender Aldermore says will float on London Stock Exchange
September 22, 2014

UK lender Aldermore says will float on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British bank Aldermore said on Monday that it would float on the London Stock Exchange in October, aiming to raise 75 million pounds ($122.66 million).

Aldermore, which is partly owned by AnaCap Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and homeowners. The offer will consist of new and existing shares.

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are leading the listing, while Nomura and Numis are co-lead managers. Lazard is advising. ($1 = 0.6115 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)

