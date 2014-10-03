FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK bank Aldermore to list on stock market in October
October 3, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

UK bank Aldermore to list on stock market in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British bank Aldermore said on Friday it plans to list on the stock market later this month, setting a price range that implies a market capitalisation of about 800 million pounds ($1.29 billion)

Aldermore, partly owned by private equity fund AnaCap Financial Partners, focuses on lending to small and medium sized businesses and homeowners.

The bank said in a statement that a price range has been set at between 217 and 265 pence per share. Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around Oct. 17, the bank said in a statement.

Earlier this week peer bank Virgin Money said it intends to raise 150 million pounds from a stock market listing.

1 US dollar = 0.6197 British pound Reporting by Huw Jones and James Davey, editing by William Hardy

