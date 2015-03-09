FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lender Aldermore set to price IPO at 192p a share - source
March 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

UK lender Aldermore set to price IPO at 192p a share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British lender Aldermore is set to price its London initial public offering at 192 pence a share, near the top of its indicated price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The market has been told that orders below 192 pence are likely to miss out, the source said, adding that books closed at 1400 GMT on Monday.

An original price range had been set at between 175 pence and 195 pence per share, giving the so-called “challenger bank” a value of between 600 million pounds and 660 million pounds ($997.3 million). ($1 = 0.6618 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

