UPDATE 1-UK lender Aldermore to price near top of range - source

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - British lender Aldermore is set to price its London initial public offering at 192 pence a share, near the top of its indicated price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The market has been told that orders below 192 pence are likely to miss out, the source said, adding that books closed at 1400 GMT on Monday.

Aldermore declined to comment.

The price gives the business a valuation of about 652.8 million pounds ($987 million), and a price to book value of about 1.5, based on consensus numbers for 2015, the source said.

UK banks on average are trading at 0.87 times the value of their assets, or price-to-book ratio, weighed down by challenges from regulators and a raft of legacy issues. Aldermore, by contrast, is a newcomer to the scene, having been founded in 2009 by former Barclays executive Philip Monk.

An original price range had been set at between 175 pence and 195 pence per share, giving the so-called “challenger bank” a value of between 600 million pounds and 660 million pounds.

Aldermore sought to list last year but was forced to pull the deal in October amid turbulent market conditions which also claimed the offerings of British Car Auctions and French energy services firm Spie. Investors also raised questions about its price expectations.

At the time, the bank was seeking a valuation of about 800 million pounds, but it has returned with a lower price on offer.

The company does not have branches but focuses on lending to small businesses, as well as on savings products and home loans. It is backed by private equity firm AnaCap and is raising 75 million pounds as it seeks to expand. ($1 = 0.6618 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; additional reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Pamela Barbaglia and David Evans)