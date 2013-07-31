New bank Aldermore profits surge as lending expands

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - New British bank Aldermore reported a nine-fold increase in profit in the first-half of the year and increased the size of its balance sheet by a quarter to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.9 billion).

Aldermore, founded in 2009, has established itself as one of the more credible newcomers trying to challenge Britain’s established banks and potentially increase competition in the highly-concentrated financial services sector.

The bank, which made a profit for the first time last year, was set up by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks, with backing from private equity firms AnaCap and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners.

It said on Wednesday it made an operating profit of 9.2 million pounds in the six months to the end of June, compared with 1 million pounds last year. The bank reported a 34 percent increase in gross lending to 2.7 billion pounds.