British bank Aldermore says lending grows 20 pct
November 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

British bank Aldermore says lending grows 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc said lending rose about 20 percent in the first nine months of the year, as the up-and-coming British bank issued more mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank, founded by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks, said net loans to customers rose to 5.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) at the end of September from 4.8 billion pounds on Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.6576 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

