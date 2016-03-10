FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British bank Aldermore's 2015 profit rises more than expected
March 10, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

British bank Aldermore's 2015 profit rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc reported a better-than-expected increase in full-year pretax profit as the up-and-coming British bank issued more mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

The bank, founded in 2009 by a former Barclays executive with backing from AnaCap, said pretax profit rose 88 percent to 95 million pounds ($134 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts were expecting Aldermore to earn 91.4 million pounds, according to company-compiled market estimates.

Aldermore, which went public last March, said net lending to customers rose 28 percent to 6.1 billion pounds in the year. ($1 = 0.7049 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

