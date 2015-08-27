FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British bank Aldermore says first-half profit doubles
August 27, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

British bank Aldermore says first-half profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc’s first-half profit more than doubled to 44 million pounds ($68 million) as the British bank reported a spike in lending and residential mortgages.

Aldermore, the latest in a wave of banks to list in London with the aim of challenging Britain’s “Big 5” lenders, said it was on track for net loan growth of about 1.4 billion pounds, or about 30 percent, for full-year 2015.

The bank did not announce a dividend, in line with market expectations. ($1 = 0.6458 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

