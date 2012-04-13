FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alderon to partner with Chinese steelmaker Hebei
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Alderon to partner with Chinese steelmaker Hebei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Canadian exploration company Alderon Iron Ore Corp said on Friday it agreed to sell a stake in itself and its Kami iron ore project in eastern Canada to Chinese steel producer Hebei Iron & Steel Group [HEBEIH.UL} for C$194 million ($195.4 million).

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Alderon said the deal with Hebei will give the Chinese steelmaker a 19.9 percent stake in Alderon and a 25 percent interest in a newly formed partnership that will be established to own the Kami Project.

