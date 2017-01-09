FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aldi UK says December sales up 15 pct year on year
January 9, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 7 months ago

Aldi UK says December sales up 15 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aldi, the German-owned discount supermarket, said on Monday total sales at its British business rose more than 15 percent in December compared to the same month in 2015, boosted by strong demand for its higher end products.

Aldi highlighted robust trading in its "Specially Selected" range of premium products which it expanded to compete with upmarket retailers such as Waitrose and Marks & Spencer .

Aldi, along with fellow German discounter Lidl, has won UK market share from bigger rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons but saw slower sales growth through 2016. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

