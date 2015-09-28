FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aldi UK to launch online operation in 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Aldi UK to launch online operation in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Discount supermarket Aldi UK said on Monday it would launch an online operation in 2016, initially selling wine, as it posted a dip in 2014 operating profit, reflecting increased investment in prices and people.

The grocer said it will begin selling wine by the case online from early next year, followed by non-food “Specialbuys” in the spring, offering customers home delivery and collection from third party locations.

It said the move formed part of its long-term growth and investment strategy in the UK.

Aldi said its operating profit fell to 260.3 million pounds ($395.2 million) in 2014, down from 271.4 million pounds in the previous year.

Sales increased to a record 6.89 billion pounds from 5.27 billion pounds as the firm continued its aggressive space expansion. ($1 = 0.6587 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
