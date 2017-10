LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Aldi * Aldi FY 2011 profit after tax 57.8 million stg versus loss of 56.0 million

stg * Aldi FY 2011 turnover 2.76 billion stg versus 2.14 billion stg * Aldi says to invest 181 million stg opening 40 new stores by end of 2013,

taking UK total to over 500 * Aldi says tracking similar growth in 2012 in terms of sales volumes,

turnover, store footfall