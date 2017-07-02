FRANKFURT, July 2 German discount grocery chain
Aldi North is planning to spend more than 5 billion euros ($5.7
billion) to revamp its stores around the world, which would be
its biggest investment project ever, German weekly Bild am
Sonntag reported, citing company sources.
Aldi and its German discounter rival Lidl have become giants
in European retail, upending Britain's grocery retail market,
and are challenging U.S. retailers as well.
Aldi North's sister chain Aldi South announced plans last
month to invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to
2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price
war.
Bild am Sonntag said on Sunday that Aldi North planned to
finance its multi-billion-euro investment from existing cash
rather than by taking on debt.
But the paper said the project still needed the approval of
one of the three foundations that control the company, which has
been the subject of a family feud.
Aldi North was not immediately available for comment.
German brothers Karl and Theodor Albrecht pioneered the
discount store concept, setting up two sister businesses serving
north and south Germany in 1962 and then expanding to much of
Europe as well as the United States and Australia.
Theodor had placed control of Aldi North in the hands of
three foundations, all of which must approve any strategic
decisions.
Aldi North most recently said it had just over 4,800 stores
in Europe, in addition to more than 460 more upmarket Trader
Joe's stores it operates in the United States.
($1 = 0.8756 euros)
