Aldi heir warns family spat threatens chain - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - German discounter Aldi is in the middle of a major family feud that could threaten the entire empire, the reclusive heir to part of the business has warned in his first ever interview.

German brothers Karl and Theodor Albrecht pioneered the discount store concept, setting up two sister businesses serving north and south Germany in 1962 and then expanding to much of Europe as well as the United States and Australia.

Theodor Albrecht Jr. is the heir to the Aldi North business, which runs discount stores in countries including Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain as well as the more upmarket Trader Joe's in the United States.

In an interview with the Handelsblatt daily, Albrecht, Germany's second-richest man since the death of his father in 2010, said a legal battle with Babette, the widow of his late brother Berthold, was becoming a burden for the company.

"My brother would turn in his grave if he knew what was going on," he told the newspaper.

The paper said Babette succeeded via court action in installing two of her daughters to lead a foundation that controls Berthold's 19.5 percent stake in Aldi Nord, which has a say in strategic decisions along with two other foundations.

Albrecht told Handelsblatt that the daughters could now block key company decisions, such as foreign expansion plans, leading to uncertainty at a time when competitors like Lidl are expanding and modernising their stores.

Albrecht said the Aldi store network in France urgently needed upgrading as well as those in Denmark, while plans to modernise the chain in Germany have already been agreed.

Handelsblatt said Babette and her five daughters reject the accusation and court documents show they have yet to block a major decision.

Aldi has not opened stores in any new countries in recent years, although it is growing fast in the United States, both under the Aldi banner and Trader Joe's, while German rival Lidl is preparing to enter the U.S. market in 2018.

For the original story click here: [here ]