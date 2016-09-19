Halman-Aldubi, other investors buy 45 pct of New York building

TEL AVIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi and a group of Israeli and foreign investors bought 45 percent of New York City's Brill building near Times Square at a price that values the entire building at $310 million.

The group said on Monday it has an option to buy the rest of the building within 18 months at the same price.

The 11-storey office building, located on Broadway, was inaugurated in 1931 and, after being renovated in recent months, is in the process of being rented out under long-term contracts.

Halman-Aldubi, whose investment in the building is $16 million, said a 7 percent annual return is expected from rentals.

Other investors in the group include the Schottenstein family, who control American Eagle Outfitters, and real estate firm Conway Capital. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)