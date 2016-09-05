FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi to go public in Tel Aviv
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi to go public in Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi, which just won a tender to manage one of the country's largest private pension funds, said on Monday it is preparing a reverse merger to become a public company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

It will merge with a small firm called Soho Real Estate and will be traded under the name Halman Aldubi Investment House, said Chief Executive Rami Dror.

The transaction is expected take place before the end of the year, once all regulatory approvals have been granted, Dror told Reuters.

"Becoming a public company will allow us to strengthen our capital position and carry out our long-term growth strategy that is based on mergers and acquisitions," he said.

Halman-Aldubi last Thursday won a tender to manage a 30 billion shekel ($8 billion) pension fund for state-owned utility Israel Electric Corp, making it the sixth-largest investment house in Israel.

Soho Real Estate has a market capitalisation of 38.4 million shekels, and the new company will have a valuation of more than 200 million shekels, according a market source. ($1 = 3.7636 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.