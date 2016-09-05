Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi to go public in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi, which just won a tender to manage one of the country's largest private pension funds, said on Monday it is preparing a reverse merger to become a public company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

It will merge with a small firm called Soho Real Estate and will be traded under the name Halman Aldubi Investment House, said Chief Executive Rami Dror.

The transaction is expected take place before the end of the year, once all regulatory approvals have been granted, Dror told Reuters.

"Becoming a public company will allow us to strengthen our capital position and carry out our long-term growth strategy that is based on mergers and acquisitions," he said.

Halman-Aldubi last Thursday won a tender to manage a 30 billion shekel ($8 billion) pension fund for state-owned utility Israel Electric Corp, making it the sixth-largest investment house in Israel.

Soho Real Estate has a market capitalisation of 38.4 million shekels, and the new company will have a valuation of more than 200 million shekels, according a market source. ($1 = 3.7636 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)