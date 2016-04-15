FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic Aviation Capital to buy Ireland's Aldus Aviation
April 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Nordic Aviation Capital to buy Ireland's Aldus Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 15 (Reuters) - Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) said on Friday it had agreed to buy Irish leasing company Aldus Aviation, which manages a fleet of 30 jets.

No financial details were disclosed.

Denmark-based NAC, the world’s largest turboprop lessor recently announced its expansion into regional jet leasing with the purchase of Jetscape, another jet leasing company.

NAC’s combined fleet of aircraft after the takeover will be 294 and a further 48 managed. In addition, the group has ordered a further 74 aircraft.

Private equity firm EQT acquired a majority stake in NAC in August last year. On a cash and debt free basis the EQT transaction valued 100 pct of NAC at $3.3 billion. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

