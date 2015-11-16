FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Mumtalakat to buy 49 pct stake in Spanish aluminium firm Aleastur
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 16, 2015 / 8:37 AM / in 2 years

REFILE-Mumtalakat to buy 49 pct stake in Spanish aluminium firm Aleastur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes dateline to Dammam from Manama)

DAMMAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mumtalakat plans to buy a 49 percent stake in Spanish aluminium products group Aleastur, an executive at the Bahraini sovereign fund said on Monday.

“We are taking a minority stake and helping the company to expand into the Gulf,” Joseph Kirikian, head of industries and services at Mumtalakat, told Reuters on the sidelines of an aluminium conference.

He declined to give a value for the investment but said the deal would hopefully close soon. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.