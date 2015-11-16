REFILE-Mumtalakat to buy 49 pct stake in Spanish aluminium firm Aleastur

(Changes dateline to Dammam from Manama)

DAMMAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mumtalakat plans to buy a 49 percent stake in Spanish aluminium products group Aleastur, an executive at the Bahraini sovereign fund said on Monday.

“We are taking a minority stake and helping the company to expand into the Gulf,” Joseph Kirikian, head of industries and services at Mumtalakat, told Reuters on the sidelines of an aluminium conference.

He declined to give a value for the investment but said the deal would hopefully close soon. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)