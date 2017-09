Aug 20 (Reuters) - Alceda Fund Management SA appointed Manuela Froehlich to lead its client relationship management team.

The European fund structuring firm said Froehlich will serve strategic partners as of September.

Froehlich, who has over 25 years of industry experience, has worked with Alceda’s parent firm, the Aquila Group, Alceda said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)