BRIEF-Alent Group expects negative impact from currencies
#Credit Markets
August 4, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alent Group expects negative impact from currencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alent Plc

* H1 pretax profit 41.8 million stg versus 40.3 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 315.9 million stg versus 348.8 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 3 penceper share

* H1 reported constant nsv 1 (£m) 201.3 versus 209.2

* Trading for first half of year has been in line with our expectations

* Expect a negative currency impact of c£28m on 2013 nsv and c£8m on 2013 adjusted operating profit

* Group adjusted operating profit increased 8.1% at constant currency rates, a decrease of 0.2% on a reported basis to £44.0m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

