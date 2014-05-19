FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alent says trading in line with expectations
May 19, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alent says trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Alent Plc

* Trading since start of year has been in line with our expectations.

* We have seen a slight increase in demand across our principle electronics and automotive end-markets

* On a constant currency basis, net sales value (nsv) increased 3.7 percent to 98.9 million pounds

* Adverse currency translation of 6.5 percent meant that on a reported basis, NSV was 3 percent lower than prior year (Q1 2013: 101.8 million pounds)

* NSV margin has improved slightly over Q1 2013, primarily due to favourable mix.

* Foreign exchange translation will continue to be a headwind at current rates, we expect our normal seasonal improvement in second half of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

