November 6, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Alent says Q3 trading below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Alent PLC : * Q3 trading slightly below our expectations due to softer demand in consumer

electronics end-markets. * Net sales value (nsv) in Q3 2013 was £105.6 million (Q3 2012: £101.7

million), an increase of 3.8% * Nsv for the first nine months of the year was £314.8 million, (first nine

months of 2012: £312.4 million) * In assembly materials business segment, nsv in Q3 2013 was flat at £52.1

million (Q3 2012: £52.3 million) * In surface chemistries business segment, nsv in Q3 2013 was £53.5 million (Q3

2012 £49.4 million), up 8% on Q3 2012 * Copper damascene nsv in Q3 2013 up by 6% yoy (up 2% on a constant currency

basis)and by 3% quarter-on-quarter * On track with planned restructuring initiatives * Expect our full year nsv to be around the same levels as 2012 with slightly

