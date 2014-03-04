FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alent profit falls on weak demand from PC, television makers
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 4, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Alent profit falls on weak demand from PC, television makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Speciality chemical maker Alent Plc reported a marginal fall in full-year profit due to weak demand from PC and flat-screen television makers.

The company, whose copper damascene product is used in semiconductors, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 88 million pounds ($148.78 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 89 million pounds a year earlier.

Net sales value rose to 420.1 million pounds from 416.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which was spun out of Cookson Group in late 2012, said it expected overall consumer confidence to improve with seasonal improvement in the second half, but warned that foreign exchange translations would be a headwind at current rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.