Alent's full-year adjusted profit rises on electronics, auto demand
March 2, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Alent's full-year adjusted profit rises on electronics, auto demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Alent Plc said its adjusted full-year pretax profit rose 4 percent as demand from the electronics and automotive products sectors increased.

The company said adjusted full-year pretax profit rose to 91.5 million pounds ($140.9 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 88 million pounds a year earlier.

Net sales value (NSV) fell 1.7 percent on a reported basis to 413 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, NSV rose 4.6 percent. ($1 = 0.6495 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

