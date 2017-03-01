FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Diagnostic company Alere says to delay filing annual report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 months ago

Diagnostic company Alere says to delay filing annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report as it was reviewing the revenue recognition practices at its South Korean and Japanese units.

As part of the review, the company is also reviewing "inappropriate conduct" at its South Korea unit, Standard Diagnostics Inc, Alere said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2lSHn3o)

Abbott Laboratories in December moved to terminate its proposed acquisition of Alere, citing a "substantial loss" in the value of the company since they struck a deal in January 2016.

Since the two companies announced the deal, Alere has faced multiple setbacks. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.