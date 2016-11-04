FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-CMS to revoke Alere unit's Medicare enrollment
November 4, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-CMS to revoke Alere unit's Medicare enrollment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 5 to 'Friday' from 'Thursday')

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) sent Alere Inc a notice on Oct. 5 saying it would revoke the Medicare enrollment of one of the molecular diagnostic company's unit, Alere said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The CMS said that the unit, Arriva Medical LLC, had allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients over a five year period, Alere said. (bit.ly/2elHNZ7)

Arriva Medical is Alere's durable medical equipment, or DME supply business, that specializes in sending diabetic testing supplies via mail order.

Alere said it conducted an initial investigation into the issue and does not believe that Arriva received or retained improper reimbursement for the DME items furnished.

Shares of Alere, which is being bought by Abbott Laboratories, fell as much as 16 percent to $35.44 on Friday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

