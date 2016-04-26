FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alere receives default notice from bondholder group - Bloomberg
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

Alere receives default notice from bondholder group - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Alere Inc received a notice of default from a group of its bondholders after the diagnostics company delayed filing its 2015 annual report in March, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Some of Alere's senior lenders were told this month of a March 21 default notice over a private reporting system, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1TtAPkC)

When the lenders were informed, Alere, which hasn’t disclosed a default notice through regulatory filings, was negotiating for more time to file the annual financial report, Bloomberg said.

Alere delayed filing its annual report in March and said it had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents relating to its sales practices.

Alere could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.