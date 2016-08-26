FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Alere drags Abbott to court over $5.8 bln deal
August 26, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Alere drags Abbott to court over $5.8 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Alere Inc, which has agreed to be bought by Abbott Laboratories, said on Friday it filed a complaint, seeking to compel Abbott to obtain all antitrust approvals required to complete the deal.

Alere said in April its board had rejected a request by Abbott to call off its $5.8 billion offer. Abbott had raised concerns about the accuracy of various representations, warranties and covenants made by Alere in the merger agreement.

Alere said on Friday it expects the redacted version of the complaint, filed in a Delaware chancery court on Thursday, to be publicly available next week.

Abbott was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
