a year ago
Delaware Judge expedites Alere lawsuit against Abbott
September 2, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Delaware Judge expedites Alere lawsuit against Abbott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Friday granted a motion to expedite Alere Inc's lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, which seeks to ensure that Abbott lives up to the terms of its $5.8 billion takeover of the diagnostics company, representatives for Alere said.

Alere filed suit last week in the Delaware Court of Chancery, arguing that Abbott is trying to stymie the deal by purposefully delaying key submissions to anti-trust regulators. Abbott denies the charges. (Reporting by Michael Erman)

