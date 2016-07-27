FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alere faces criminal probe over Medicare, Medicaid Billing - WSJ
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Alere faces criminal probe over Medicare, Medicaid Billing - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's criminal-fraud section sent diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc a subpoena last month seeking patient-billing records, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alere's shares plunged 28.6 percent to close at $31.47 on Wednesday.

The subpoena asked for information about Alere's efforts to collect co-payments from patients, as well as forms submitted on their behalf to government programs such as Medicare, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/2av4Jag)

Alere said in April its board rejected a recent request by Abbott Laboratories Inc to terminate the $5.8 billion deal to buy Alere.

Alere said in March it had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents relating to its sales practices.

Alere could not be immediately reached for comment.

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
