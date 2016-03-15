FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alere receives grand jury subpoena from U.S. DoJ
March 15, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Alere receives grand jury subpoena from U.S. DoJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Alere Inc, which has agreed to be acquired by Abbott Laboratories, said it had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents relating to its sales practices in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Alere is in process of responding to the subpoena that relates to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the diagnostic test maker said on Tuesday.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere also said it would be unable to file its annual report for 2015 in time, but continues to expect the Abbott deal to close by the end of the year.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
