Feb 5 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed aluminum processor Aleris Corp IPO-ARS.N filed to withdraw its initial public offering, after delaying it for years.

The company initially filed for an IPO in April 2011 and delayed it in 2012, citing market conditions. (1.usa.gov/1C3L6eD) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)