a year ago
CORRECTED-Zhongwang USA to buy aluminum products maker Aleris
August 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Zhongwang USA to buy aluminum products maker Aleris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that Aleris is being bought by Zhongwang USA, which is a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, not of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Aleris Corp, a U.S.-based aluminum rolled products maker, said it would be bought by Zhongwang USA LLC, a unit of Zhongwang International Group Ltd, in a $2.33 billion deal.

Zhongwang USA LLC will pay $1.11 billion in cash and take on Aleris' $1.22 billion in net debt, the U.S. company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
