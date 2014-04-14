FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aleris could sell recycling and alloy unit -WSJ
April 14, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Aleris could sell recycling and alloy unit -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Aleris Corp has hired financial advisers and is looking to sell its recycling and custom alloy manufacturing segment, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit could sell for more than $400 million, the Journal said, also citing sources.

Aleris could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sluggish manufacturing has cut scrap metal supplies, raising input prices for recyclers like Aleris. But higher volume and productivity gains helped boost adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $15 million in the fourth quarter, from $13 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Leslie Adler)

