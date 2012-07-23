FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Dulux sweetens offer for Alesco
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Dulux sweetens offer for Alesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Australian paint maker Dulux Group sweetened its offer for building products maker Alesco Corp by about 11 percent to A$210 million ($218 million), seeking to close a deal first proposed in May.

Dulux, which wants Alesco to diversify into home improvement products, raised its cash offer to A$2.05 a share from A$2 and offered 18 cents a share in franking credits attached to dividends, taking the offer to A$2.23 a share or a 9.3 premium over Friday’s close.

Dulux, which sells products under the Dulux, Selleys, British Paints and Berger brands, said the offer was its best and final offer. It added Alesco has indicated it would not support the latest offer.

Dulux has built up a 30 percent stake in Alesco. ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.