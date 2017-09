Nov 26 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Headline eps is expected to be between 222 pct and 244 pct higher for six month ended 30 September 2014

* Sees headline eps of between 11 and 13 cents

* EPS for six month ended 30 September 2014 to be between 190 pct and 210 pct higher compared to last year period's loss of 10 cps, resulting in expected EPS of between 9 and 11 cents