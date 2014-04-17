FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexander Forbes mulls IPO; receives several "expressions of interest"
April 17, 2014

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes mulls IPO; receives several "expressions of interest"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments Ltd

* Alexander Forbes Equity Holdings Proprietary Ltd (EquityCo)is exploring various strategic options for maximising shareholder value

* Options include a possible listing of group by way of an initial public offering

* EquityCo board has mandated group executive to formally explore these expressions of interest whilst still progressing with possible IPO

* Has recently also received expressions of interest from several parties to acquire group

* Processes which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company’s preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

