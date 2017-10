JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South African financial services firm Alexander Forbes said on Monday it is considering possible deals to sell off stakes in its short-term and life insurance unit, Guardrisk.

The company did not name investors that have shown interest in Guardrisk, which operates in South Africa, Mauritius and Namibia. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)