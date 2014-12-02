FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexander Forbes H1 operating income net of direct expenses rises 17 pct
December 2, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes H1 operating income net of direct expenses rises 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd

* Operating income net of direct expenses increases 17 pct to r2 377 million for 6 months ended Sept 30

* Profit from operations before non-trading items increases 16 pct to r544 million

* 70 000 new members under administration

* After non-trading items, finance charges and effect of policyholder investments explained above, group’s profit before taxation from continuing operations of r394 million

* Board of directors has not proposed a dividend for interim period ended 30 September 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
