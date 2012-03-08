New Issue-Alexandria Real Estate sells $130mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc on Thursday sold $130 million of perpetual NC5 Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC AMT $130 MLN COUPON 6.45 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE 03/15/2017