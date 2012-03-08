FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Alexandria Real Estate sells $130mln
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Alexandria Real Estate sells $130mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Inc on Thursday sold $130 million of perpetual NC5
Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.  	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and RBC were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC	
	
AMT $130 MLN    COUPON 6.45 PCT    MATURITY     PERPETUAL   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY    07/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT   03/15/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ     QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE 03/15/2017

