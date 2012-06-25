FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Alexco silver mine production disrupted by wildfire
June 25, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Alexco silver mine production disrupted by wildfire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Alexco Resource Corp said production at its Bellekeno silver mine in the Yukon territory was disrupted for two days following a wildfire near the mine.

The miner said a lightning strike triggered a wildfire near the Bellekeno mill in the Keno Hill silver district on Friday, forcing it to shut down the mine, mill and surface exploration operations as a precautionary measure.

Operational restart of the mine and mill commenced on Saturday, the company said.

Alexco expects to produce about 2.2 million to 2.5 million ounces of silver in 2012.

Shares of Alexco, which have fallen 38 percent over the last three months, closed at C$4.60 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

