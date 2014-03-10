FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alexion to book additional Soliris sales, raises outlook
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Alexion to book additional Soliris sales, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc revised its profit and sales outlook for the year after the French government agreed to raise reimbursement payments for the company’s lead drug, Soliris.

The company’s shares rose nearly 3 percent before the bell.

Alexion said it would record about $88 million of additional sales in the first quarter as reimbursement related to Soliris sales in prior years.

The drugmaker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $4.37-$4.47 per share from its previous estimate of $3.70-$3.80 per share.

Alexion also raised its sales outlook to $2.15-$2.17 billion from its previous forecast of $2.00-$2.02 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.89 per share on sales of $2.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Soliris is the only approved treatment for two rare, life-threatening blood disorders.

Chestire, Connecticut based Alexion’s stock closed at $168.05 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.