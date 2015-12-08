FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Alexion Pharma's enzyme-replacement therapy
December 8, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves Alexion Pharma's enzyme-replacement therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc’s treatment for a rare and potentially fatal genetic disorder.

Alexion's enzyme-replacement therapy, Kanuma, aims to treat patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D), a type of genetic disorder that often leads to multi-organ damage and premature death. (1.usa.gov/1QcP3qN)

Kanuma was added to the drugmaker’s pipeline through its acquisition of Synageva BioPharma Corp in a deal worth $8.4 billion that closed in June. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

